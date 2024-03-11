iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 109,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.