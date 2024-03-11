Komodo Trading Up 8.6% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $51.22 million and $4.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00075217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,584,440 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

