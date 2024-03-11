Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

