Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.63 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $224.52 million and $5.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,043.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00608580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00052074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00200368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00157317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

