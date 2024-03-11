NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.81 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.11 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00009508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00019095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.94685459 USD and is up 13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $782,093,112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

