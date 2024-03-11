New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in New York Times by 65.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 763,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

