NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00017870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00025423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,609.99 or 0.99916126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00183670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

