Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $59.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.63 or 0.05643382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00020136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.17620519 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $63,876,176.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

