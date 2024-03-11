OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
OneSpan Price Performance
NASDAQ OSPN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,459. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.77.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.