OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,459. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

