Orchid Price Reaches $0.16 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $161.31 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00017870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00025423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,609.99 or 0.99916126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00183670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15873524 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $13,977,672.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.