Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,552.26

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $6,552.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,581.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.00609300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00139301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00052112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00201585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00157647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,059,397 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.