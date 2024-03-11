Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Trading Down 2.4%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

