Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.29 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $202.74 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

