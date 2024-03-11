PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 20,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 37,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,900,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,425,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $61,891 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

