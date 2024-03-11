REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.4 %

RGNX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. 675,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

