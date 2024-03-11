Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 2.6%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 45,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 43,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Rego Payment Architectures Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.