Reviewing PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) & Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) and Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PPG Industries and Mitsui Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries 1 7 8 0 2.44 Mitsui Chemicals 0 0 1 0 3.00

PPG Industries currently has a consensus target price of $157.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given PPG Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPG Industries is more favorable than Mitsui Chemicals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries 6.96% 23.51% 8.33% Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of PPG Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PPG Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mitsui Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $9.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.0%. PPG Industries pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsui Chemicals pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPG Industries has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Mitsui Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPG Industries and Mitsui Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries $18.25 billion 1.84 $1.27 billion $5.34 26.69 Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A ($93.89) -0.15

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsui Chemicals. Mitsui Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPG Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPG Industries beats Mitsui Chemicals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. PPG Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials. It offers semiconductor and assembly solutions, including process tapes, industrial films and sheets, smartphone camera lens materials, high-performance packaging materials, packaging films, and other products; imaging solutions, such as lens materials, materials for reflective films, and LCD and OLED sealing materials; battery material solutions; and converting solutions, including L-LDPE films, heat sealants, barrier coating materials, and packaging adhesives. In addition, the company offers petrochemicals, which comprise ethylene, propylene, high- and low-density polyethylene; basic chemicals, such as phenol, bisphenol, acetone, isopropyl alcohol, methyl isobutyl ketone, terephthalic acid, PET resin, ethylene oxide and glycol, hydroquinone, meta/para-cresol, ammonia, urea, and melamine; and polyurethane raw materials. It sells its products in Japan, China, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

