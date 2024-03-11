Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.25). 17,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 7,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.22).

Robinson Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.51.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

