Scout24 (ETR:G24) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €69.26 ($76.11) and last traded at €68.52 ($75.30). Approximately 109,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.34 ($74.00).

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

