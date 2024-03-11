Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

