Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Trading Down 9.2%

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76). Approximately 70,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

Smartspace Software Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -983.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

