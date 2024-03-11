Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACGL, AXP, C, GBDC, GIB, LAZ, LEG, LND, MFIN, MLKN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 11th:
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
