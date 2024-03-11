Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACGL, AXP, C, GBDC, GIB, LAZ, LEG, LND, MFIN, MLKN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 11th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

