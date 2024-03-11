StockNews.com Downgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,864. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

