StockNews.com Lowers PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Buy

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PSMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. 106,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,466. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.