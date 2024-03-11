Streamr Price Up 21% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $85.97 million and $7.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,067,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,693,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

