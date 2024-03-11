Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Sells $20,974.10 in Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,974.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,940.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Zvi Alon sold 25,730 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $32,162.50.

On Thursday, February 29th, Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92.

On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $19,951.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $17,041.13.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYGO remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 134,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYGO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

