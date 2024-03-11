Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CFO Sells $11,452.63 in Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CFO Bill Roeschlein sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $11,452.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,707.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill Roeschlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Bill Roeschlein sold 13,263 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $16,313.49.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TYGO stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYGO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

