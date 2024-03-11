Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.09 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $12.09 billion and $250.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00017870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00025423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,609.99 or 0.99916126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00183670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,099,819 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,050,133.177264 with 3,468,529,867.0241203 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.79432453 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $67,926,198.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

