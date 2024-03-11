Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.36. 2,488,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,799. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

