United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Up 0.7%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 4,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

