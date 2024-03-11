Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.49. 9,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 204,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

