Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $61.71 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $61.71 million and $3.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00069981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,658,907 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

