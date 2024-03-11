Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

