yearn.finance Price Reaches $10,406.89 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $10,406.89 or 0.14360320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $346.33 million and approximately $100.93 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,279 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

