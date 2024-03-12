1,175 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.56.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.