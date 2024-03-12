17,306 Shares in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Purchased by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 120,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 72,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,285,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 22,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,324. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.