277,722 Shares in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Bought by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 277,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 15.01% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1,727.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,339,000.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 2,210 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

