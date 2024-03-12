99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 14th total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 99 Acquisition Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,696. 99 Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

About 99 Acquisition Group

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

