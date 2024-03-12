ABBC Coin Price Hits $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $56.49 million and $3.13 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,725,109,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,723,274,530 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.
