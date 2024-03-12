Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Approximately 63,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 47,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.71).

Access Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of £69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,725.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.35.

About Access Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.