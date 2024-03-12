ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $2,732,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

