Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in BILL were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 813,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,666. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 193.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

View Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.