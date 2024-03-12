Advisory Resource Group Decreases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Advisory Resource Group cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

DASH traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. 2,145,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $134.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

