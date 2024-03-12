Advisory Resource Group Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $232.47. The stock had a trading volume of 404,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

