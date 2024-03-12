Advisory Resource Group Has $567,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 389,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,792. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.