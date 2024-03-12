Advisory Resource Group Purchases 212 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. 1,219,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

