Advisory Resource Group Purchases 713 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,075. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.