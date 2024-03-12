Advisory Resource Group Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $14,658,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Shares of ASML traded up $15.03 on Tuesday, hitting $977.70. 886,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,723. The company has a market capitalization of $385.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.23. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

