Advisory Resource Group Takes $720,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $23.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.92. 2,818,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,003. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.80 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

