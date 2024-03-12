aelf Price Reaches $0.68 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. aelf has a market capitalization of $493.55 million and $17.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

